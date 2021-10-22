Rivers of molten lava streamed downhill and smoke filled the air as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to erupt on the island of La Palma.

Hundreds of people were evacuated on Thursday night as the river crept deeper into a coastal town close to the ridge.

The mayor of Tazacorte told a local broadcaster that emergency services have helped some 500 people leave their homes, bringing the total number of people fleeing in the last month to around 7,500.

Scientists believe the eruption - which began on 19 September - could go on for three months.

