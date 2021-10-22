Molton lava hardened and caked over a village on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Thursday.

Smoke continues to billow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which first erupted over one month ago and dramatic footage shows buildings in the village of La Laguna completely engulfed by hard lava.

Rivers of red-hot lava have engulfed almost 2,000 acres of land across the island, destroying about 2,000 further buildings and many plantations.

More than 7,500 people have been forced to leave their homes, with no signs of the eruption ending.

