Two more fissures have opened on La Palma’s active volcano, almost two weeks after it initially erupted.

It comes as authorities recorded eight new earthquakes - some up to magnitude 3.5 - on the Spanish Canary Island on Friday.

The vents, about 15 metres apart, sent streaks of lava toward the sea and officials continue to monitor air quality along the shoreline as sulphur dioxide levels have risen in the last few days.

Despite new fissures opening, there have been no immediate evacuation orders from the emergency services, but residents are being urged to stay indoors.