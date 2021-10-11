The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma continues to spew lava, four weeks after the initial eruption.

Spectacular footage shows molten rock shooting from the volcano, before streaming down the side of the mountain.

The latest fast-flowing stream has carried away huge chunks of lava that had already hardened, engulfing an industrial park below.

New rivers of lava have not forced the evacuation of any more residents, since they are all staying within the exclusion zone that authorities have created.

