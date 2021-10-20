Alarming footage shows the moment a drone operator spots abandoned dogs near erupting the La Palma volcano and launches rescue mission.

The volcano that has caused chaos and destruction on the island of La Palma, in Spain, has now been erupting for a month and authorities say there’s no end in sight, leaving heartache for the towns here and people who live in them.

Almost 2,000 buildings and over 1,800 acres have been covered in lava as many animals like dogs have been left homeless or abandoned with drones bringing food to ones they found stranded.