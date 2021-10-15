A “tsunami” of fast-flowing molten lava rolled towards the Atlantic Ocean after further earthquakes and eruptions from the volcano on La Palma island this week.

Spectacular footage has captured the lava overflowing from a channel as it streamed down the Cumbre Vieja ridge.

More than 300 people were evacuated late on Thursday (14 October), bringing the total number of people forced from their homes since the initial eruption on 19 September to around 7,000.

No casualties have been reported, but over 1,500 homes and buildings have been destroyed in recent weeks.

