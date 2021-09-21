Residents of La Laguna village on the Canary Island of La Palma were given one hour to evacuate on Tuesday, in the wake of the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption.

Lava continues to fall off the hillside towards buildings and villages in the southwest, as residents hastily packed vehicles with their belongings to make their escape.

One woman was seen crying as she sat on top of her furniture in the back of a truck, leaving La Laguna.

Around 6,000 of the 80,000 people living on the Spanish island have been forced to leave their homes following Sunday’s eruption, according to local reports.