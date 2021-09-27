Labour would spend £28bn a year on creating “green jobs” to help defeat the climate emergency, Rachel Reeves has announced.

Giga-factories to build batteries for electric vehicles, a thriving hydrogen industry and offshore wind farms with turbines made in Britain were all part of the “climate investment” pledge.

Ms Reeves also declared that she “will be Britain’s first green Chancellor” in her speech at party conference and promised to hit back at “the Tories’ pandemic outsourcing bonanza” if Labour wins the next general election.