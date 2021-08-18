Officials behind a group set up to protect the Lake District landscape and wildlife, say their efforts are needed more than ever as visitor numbers increase.

Fix the Fells was set up initially with Heritage Lottery Funding but now relies on grants and donations for the £500,000 typical yearly repair spend, with every metre of path costing £150 to create.

Since its formation 20 years ago, Fix the Fells has repaired hundreds of paths and worn areas caused by erosion due to countryside users and rainfall was a common feature of the landscape.

The issues also pose a risk to local wildlife.