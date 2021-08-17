US officials have declared a ‘tier 1’ water shortage at Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US, as the body of water hit its lowest level since its creation in the 1930s.

Lake Mead, the reservoir that impounds the Colorado River at the Hoover Dam, has now fallen to its lowest level since it was made some 85 years ago.

In the above video, you can see the “bathtub ring” where the previous water line had been, as the area has been severely affected by drought for the last 20 years.