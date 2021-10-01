Lava from the La Palma’s erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano created new headland measuring more than 17 hectares as it poured into the Atlantic, aerial footage shows.

Footage released by The Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) shows a stream of lava described as a “lava delta”, pouring down a cliff and onto the new land.

As the molten lava meets with the seawater, volcanic gas is seen billowing into the air.

La Provincia reported that the new land measured more than 17 hectares in area.

Involcan said the lava and saltwater would combine to create “water vapour loaded with hydrochloric acid.”