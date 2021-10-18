Alarming footage shows fresh lava approaching structures as it continues to run through La Palma after it poured from the crater of the volcano, some four weeks after it first erupted.

On Thursday (14 October) around 300 people living between the towns of Tazacorte and La Laguna were forced to flee their homes after lava threatened to engulf the area.

The eruption which began on Sunday (19 September) has already laid waste to almost 600 hectares of land.