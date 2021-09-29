In the above video, you can see the intensity of the eruptions from the Cumbre Vieja volcano have increased once more with spurts of lava shooting up from the crater on the morning of Wednesday (29 September).

10 days after the volcano first erupted on La Palma , the lava flows from its crater have begun to reach the sea – prompting fears of the toxic gases that could be released in the process with residents being encouraged to seal their windows and doors.