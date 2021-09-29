In the above video, you can see the lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island finally reaching the sea after days in which they were expected to do so.

The eruptions from the volcano had slowed down in recent days, but have risen in intensity once more leading to further evacuations of the 85,000 people who live on the island located off the northwest of Africa.

There are concerns that the lava flows meeting the sea could trigger the release of some toxic gases into the atmosphere.