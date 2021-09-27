Up-close footage captures the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano spewing lava out of its vent.

Italian volcanologists studying the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma captured up-close drone footage on Sunday as the team continue to work on the island.

Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) shared the clip while confirming members of Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) had filmed it.

As molten lava erupts from the volcano and meets the air, it quickly turns into dark ash.

The team had been taking thermal images of the volcano and lending their expertise on ash analysis to Spanish volcanologists.