Thick clouds of smoke are billowing from the hillside of an erupting volcano on Spain’s La Palma island that has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, according to local officials.

Shortly before the eruption at 3.15pm local time on 19 September, the island authorities started evacuating elderly locals and farm animals in the vicinity. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated so far, including those in the village of El Paso after lava started spewing from a new crack in the volcano.

Hundreds of people’s home have been destroyed in the first eruption in the Canary Islands for 50 years.