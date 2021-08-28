Eye-catching footage shows the moment a police security camera captured lightning striking at the Carroll County Jail in Carrollton, Georgia.

The video shows a surreal flash of lightning that was so bright and strong that it made the sky darken for a moment.

Meteorologists have reported storms moving over northern parts of the state, bringing heavy rain and wind with many reporting power outages across West Georgia.

The Carroll County wrote on Facebook: “We know many people experienced bad weather last night and lost power….this might be why”.