More than 100 lightning strikes were recorded in San Diego’s sky during an “exciting evening”.

Forks of lightning bolt across the California night sky, illuminating the city of Carlsbad as they flashed.

A video. shared by the City of Carlsbad Police Department, captured the bright blue bolts forking their way across the pitch-black sky.

More than 100 lightning strikes were recorded in and around San Diego County that night, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.“

Another exciting evening in Carlsbad. Be safe. Drive carefully and call us if you need us,” Carlsbad police added.