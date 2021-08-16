A lion cub's remains unearthed in a Siberian cave may be the best-preserved ice age creature ever discovered.

Scientists have said that the astonishingly well-preserved lion was found in Siberia's permafrost and still has traces of its mother's milk in it.

When discovered, the creature, named Sparta, still had her fur, internal organs and skeleton.

Sparta was found at the Semyuelyakh River in Russia's Yakutia region in 2018, where a second lion cub, called Boris, was found the year before, according to a study published in the Quaternary science journal.