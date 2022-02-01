Research confirms livestock can help reforestation process if managed carefully

The presence of grazing animals can be both a help and a hindrance to meeting the UK’s tree planting targets, new research has found.

A study by ecologists at the University of Plymouth concluded that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to managing livestock if Britain is to successfully re-plant its lost rainforests.

The UK's temperate rainforests are amongst the most threatened habitats in the world, but authors of the report suggest grazing could help play a part in helping the nation reach its reforestation goals.

