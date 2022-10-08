Just Stop Oil protesters block road on Park Lane on eighth day of protests

Just Stop Oil activists blocked a road on Park Lane in central London as part of their campaign to stop future gas and oil projects.

Saturday (8 October) marked the eighth day the group have conducted protests in the capital.

Drivers could be heard beeping their horns as protesters in high-vis sat in the road, holding a large orange banner with the words “just stop oil”.

Activists also blocked traffic in Baker Street as part of their latest protest in London.

