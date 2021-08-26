ZSL London Zoo held its annual weigh-in this week, as more than 19,000 animals stepped onto the scales for a health and wellbeing check.

Zookeepers measured the height and weight of animals including penguins, lions and monkeys, to check everything is as it should be.

The information London Zoo discovers is also shared with other zoos.

It was Polly the giant Galapagos tortoise who topped the scales, with a weight of over 115kg, while new arrival lioness Arya measured an impressive seven metres at full stretch.