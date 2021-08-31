Residents have begun carrying out rescue missions in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall, killing two and stranding many in rising floodwaters.

Ida, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression, knocked the power off for all of New Orleans, with more than a million properties across Louisiana being left without power.

Residents were left scrambling to pack minimum belongings before fleeing the area.

Widespread flooding has also seen homes evacuated and businesses shut down.

Hurricane Ida was the fifth-strongest storm to ever hit mainland United States.

After losing his truck in the floods, resident Carlo Barber said: "I'm just glad we made it through."