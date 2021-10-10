Stunning aerial footage captures the amazing moment a school of fish moves through the sea in the shape of a perfect love heart.

The eye-catching footage shows the fish group of Crevalle Jack reflecting the sunshine as they swirl along together in the heart shape before morphing into a massive swirling ring.

The heartfelt clip has been compared to that of the moonfish in Disney Pixar’s academy award-winning Finding Nemo that makes a series of shapes to talk with Marvin the clownfish.