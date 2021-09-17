Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has criticised a group of climate protesters called Insulate Britain as “dangerous and counterproductive” after they blocked the M25 for the third time in a week on Friday (17 September).

Forty-eight people were arrested on Friday after the group of climate protesters brought the M25 to a halt, with other motorways in the UK also targeted.

The transport secretary wrote on Twitter: “We all agree that climate change must be tackled, but this sort of behaviour achieves nothing, puts drivers at risk and increases pollution.”