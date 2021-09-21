Terrifying footage shows the moment Insulate Britain protesters jumped in front of M25 traffic on the fifth day of demonstrations on Britain’s busiest road.

The climate activists were filmed blocking traffic near junction 10 in Surrey, with drivers having to brake quickly to avoid hitting them.

Police said 23 arrests were made in connection with the incident with the group calling on the government to help insulate homes to reduce emissions.

The group said the recent rise in gas and electricity costs has ‘increased the urgency’ for change and they would end their campaign as soon as they hear a ‘meaningful commitment’.