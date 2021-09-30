Insulate Britain have continued their protest on the M25 on Thursday (30 September), by blocking traffic near junction 3 of the M25 in Thurrock, as they continue to demonstrate for better insulation of homes in the UK.The group were set up by one of Extinction Rebellion’s founding members, and have so far defied a court order and threat of jail time to continue their demonstration on Britain’s motorways as they seek more environmentally friendly housing policy from the government – and see this disruption as the best way to draw attention to their cause.