Authorities in Malaysia have seized more than 1,000 bitcoin mining rigs and crushed them using a steamroller, according to reports in a local newspaper.

The Star reported that six people were charged in relation to the cryptocurrency mines after a joint operation by police between February and April of this year.

More than 1,000 machines used for Bitcoin mining were destroyed, after their operators were accused of stealing electricity from the grid to power them. The mining rig owners were fined up to RM8,000 (£1,380) and jailed for up to eight months for their operation.