The Manchineel, the most feared tree in the Caribbean, oozes poison.

Its sap contains a number of toxins poisonous to humans.

The death tree is so poisonous, that even the Guinness Book of World Records has recorded it to be the most dangerous tree in the world.

Even standing underneath it during rainfall can result in humans being poisoned as the poison is water-soluble.

If anyone takes a bite out of the Manchineel's apple-looking fruit, they will experience a burning sensation in the mouth.

