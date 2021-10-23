Volcanic ash from the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano is covering marine life in the ocean surrounding the island.

Underwater footage filmed by IEO-CSIC captures various sea creatures covered in ash off the coast of La Palma.

A crab marks a path through the settled ash as it walks across the seabed.

Experts collect samples of the ash to examine.

CSIC said: “The eruption of the La Palma volcano affects the marine ecosystem in front of the lava delta.”

The delta formed when the lava reached the sea.

Cumbre Vieja has been erupting for more than a month.

