A meteor illuminated the sky over Edmonton, Canada on 21 February, with the spectacle recorded by a doorbell camera. The bright fireball is seen streaking across the early morning sky before fading away.

“After reading in the news that a meteor had lit up the sky earlier in the morning, I checked out my doorbell cam’s previous surveillance to see if it was visible from my house and sure enough it was,” Kendra Shapka told WooGlobe. “I was absolutely blown away by how big and bright it was!”