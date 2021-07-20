A massive meteor explosion was captured on a doorbell camera of a Florida resident who was stunned by what he saw when he checked the footage.

Jake Dempsey said: “My doorbell camera just caught this above my house in South Lakeland. Any amateur astronomers have a guess what it could be?”

The footage shows a moment of silence before a meteor seemingly comes out of nowhere and lights up the night sky. The man whose house it was said: “It’s the craziest thing I’ve seen on the camera so far!”