A doorbell camera in North Carolina has captured a ‘fireball’ meteor as it entered Earth’s atmosphere and became a ball of flames on Friday (24 September) with several people reported as witnessing the astronomical phenomenon.The meteor was reportedly travelling at a speed of 32,000 mph when it collided with the atmosphere of the Earth, causing it to burst into flames.Up to 150 people across Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia also reported seeing the incredible fireball shoot across the night sky last week.