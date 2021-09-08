A devastating earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, leaving at least one person dead and causing damage to the area, authorities said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) found the magnitude of the quake to be 7.0, which hit 11 miles southeast of Acapulco in Guerrero state which led to power outages, rockfalls and landslides in several states.

Guerrero state governor Hector Astudillo informed local television station Milenio TV that a man has been reported dead after a utility post fell on him in Coyuca de Benitez, a small town west of Acapulco.