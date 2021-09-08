A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake quake struck southwest Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco this morning, leaving at least one dead.

At least one man has died after being crushed by a falling post and as rockfalls damage buildings.

As the earthquake hit, a cable cart is seen swaying back and forth.

It remains unknown if anyone was onboard at the time of the quake.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck 11 miles (18km) north-east of the resort of Acapulco, Guerrero, in the early hours of Wednesday sending people running into the street for safety.