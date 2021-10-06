Cars have been left floating in floodwaters in Mexico after heavy rainfall battered the country.

Vehicles bob in the large plot of water outside the Plaza Las Américas complex in Merida as the rain continues to fall.

A driver of a white vehicle attempts to navigate the deluged roads but fails to flee.

Yucatan police said it was assisting people affected by the flooding outside the Plaza Las Américas complex.

Electrical storms, heavy rainfall and winds of up to 40km/h were expected to batter the area.