Flash flooding left dozens of people and their vehicles stranded in deep water close to Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday evening.

Heavy rain flooded airstrips, roads, service areas and underpasses in northern Italy, with firefighters using rubber rafts to rescue 10 people trapped in their cars.

A further 20 civilians were also saved after being blocked in the cargo section of the airport.

The storm caused major disruption at Malpensa Airport, which remained closed for two hours, with planes forced to land at other airports.