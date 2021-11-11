Around a third of all cars produced inside Mini’s Oxford factory are now fully electric.

One of the UK’s most famous car brands is getting onboard in moving towards a low carbon future.

Of approximately 1,000 cars produced each day, around one-in-three are now fully electric.

With the help of parent company BMW, a range of measures have been actioned to make the manufacturing process even more efficient.

“Over the last five years, we’ve implemented more than 54 individual energy-saving projects saving more than 62 gigawatt-hours of energy,” BMW’s Environment Protection manager said.

