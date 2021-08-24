A huge bolt of lightning struck close to a busy road in Minnesota during storms on Tuesday morning.

Dramatic dashcam footage, captured by a driver commuting to the Twin Cities, shows the bolt lighting up the sky as heavy rain continues to fall.

Severe thunderstorms in the area have left thousands without power, while reports of fallen trees have caused further travel disruption.

Minnesota is not the only state battling extreme weather, with tropical storm Henri drenching Northeast US earlier this week.