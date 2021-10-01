Monks and novices were filmed installing flood walls to protect an ancient temple along the waterway as devastating floodings in Thailand continue.

Bangkok city officials warned communities along the Chao Phraya River to prepare for flooding as dams upstream, swollen by heavy rains, continued to release water as a precaution on Friday.

Floods in Thailand has triggered emergency protection measures in the national capital Bangkok, after they led to the deaths of six people and left thousands of homes inundated.

Officials on Monday also warned of seasonal monsoon rains that can worsen the flooding.