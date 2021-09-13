Monsoon rains lashing Arizona in recent weeks have filled lakes, ponds and manmade water troughs, bringing relief to wild animals that have suffered in drought conditions.

"It was so much of a godsend, it’s hard to put into words,” Joseph Currie of Arizona Game and Fish told Fox News.

He said the drought had been taking its toll on the US state’s wildlife.

"[We] had a record low fawning season this year because the females couldn’t sustain an embryo, because they didn’t have enough water.”

Usually, trucks haul thousands of gallons of water to the concrete basins to help keep animals hydrated.