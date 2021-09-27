Motorist argues with Insulate Britain protester over latest M25 demonstrations

An angry motorist has clashed with one of the Insulate Britain protesters holding demonstrations on the M25 over a perceived lack of insulation in the UK from the government.

The woman told the protesters they were harming “normal people” like her by stopping them from getting to work so they could earn enough money to feed their children.

The protester in question didn’t seem to have much answer for the woman, asking her “what else can we do”, to which she responded “go somewhere else”.