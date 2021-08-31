A 65-pound mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy as he was outside playing in his yard in Calabasas, California, Fox News reports. As the predator started dragging the child away, his mother fought off the cat by hitting it multiple times with her bare hands, saving her son’s life.

Wildlife officials found the cougar crouched on the family’s property, hissing and snarling, and shot it dead.

The boy was being treated at a children’s hospital after the attack left him with injuries to his head and torso.