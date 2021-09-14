According to a report from Global Witness, 227 environmental activists were murdered in 2020.

Global Witness said that since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, around four activists have been killed each week.

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty on climate change.

The organisation also believes that this figure is likely an underestimate, ‘due to the growing restrictions on journalists’.

Chris Madden, a senior campaigner for Global Witness said: ‘This dataset is another stark reminder that fighting the climate crisis carries an unbearably heavy burden for some’.