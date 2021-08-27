Officials in Washington state have destroyed the first “murder hornet” nest of the season.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) shared footage of the Asian giant hornet nest while confirming they had eradicated it this week after it was located one-quarter mile from the Canadian border.

In the clip, the giant hornet larvae are seen moving around inside the nest's cells.

They said the empty cells surrounded by the white-capped ones are hornets that have emerged already.

Adding: "We vacuumed 113 hornets out of the nest and netted 67 out of the air."