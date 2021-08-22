Asian giant hornets are being hunted after the first nest of the season has been found in Washington State.

Plans are now being developed to get rid of the nest.

Commonly known as “murder hornets” the world’s largest hornets can grow to two inches in length and preys on native bee and wasp populations, consuming honeybee hives and threatening agriculture.

A Whatcom county resident reported the sighting around two miles from where the first nest was found in the US last October.

Two months ago, scientists found a dead hornet north of Seattle, marking the first murder hornet found in the US this year.