A new island rose up formed in the Red Sea in just four days after a volcanic eruption spewed lava fountains as high as 90 feet above sea level in 2011.

Aerial images capture the before and after images of the ocean after the island formed.

A thick plume of volcanic ash and water vapour spew from the island near the Zubair Group of islands off the west coast of Yemen.

The African and Arabian tectonic plates pull apart in this area and form new ocean crust regularly, known as the Red Sea Rift.

