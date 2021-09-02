Newark Liberty International Airport temporarily halted flights after severe flooding gathered inside the terminals and across New Jersey in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Footage from inside the airport captures the entire lower ground floor filled with floodwaters.

Escalators had been halted as emergency workers assessed the gathered water.

A staggering 3.24 inches of rain was recorded between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the airport, the National Weather Service said.

On Wednesday, more than eight inches of rain in total had fallen in Newark.