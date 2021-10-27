A state of emergency has been issued in New York as a nor’easter continues to batter the city with heavy rain and strong winds.

The leading edge of a string of thunderstorms arrived on Monday night, sparking several flash flood warnings and footage from the area shows the torrential rain pouring down.

Governor Kathy Hochul has “proactively” declared a state of emergency for 20 counties in New York, as the nor’easter is expected to dump up to five inches of rain over the tri-state region.

