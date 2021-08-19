Aerial footage shows the devastation caused by Tropical Depression Fred in North Carolina this week, with flooding and mudslides destroying homes and damaging the road network in the state.

Some 37,000 people were without power on Wednesday (18 August) in North Carolina and West Virginia , with efforts to clean up after the severe weather system already underway.

The US National Weather Service has warned that tornadoes are still possible as the storm continues northeast, with 14 possible tornadoes being reported in Georgia and the Carolinas in recent days.